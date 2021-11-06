Chicago Fire season 10 episode 8 promo: Gallo takes a HUGE risk







Just in case you’re interested to learn more about Chicago Fire season 10 episode 8, it starts with one thing above all else: Conflict.

Namely, Gallo is trying to still prove himself as a young firefighter. He has a little bit of Severide in him, at least in terms of him doing whatever he can to save lives, even if that means defying orders along the way. He’s not all that interested in listening to the interim Lieutenant Pelham — he’s not some candidate anymore, and he also feels like he’ll be at Firehouse 51 long after Pelham eventually leaves. (There may be talk about having Brett Dalton’s character stick around, but nothing is a sure thing there — at least not yet.)

Be prepared to watch these two characters at odds for much of episode 8 and on paper, we have a feeling that this is going to be electric. We certainly think that a lot of people will be on Gallo’s side, even if technically, it is his job to listen to his superiors. We may not like it, but that chain of command is important to the world of Chicago Fire.

No matter what the central rescue is in this episode, we’ll see that play out while there’s also some digging done into Pelham’s past. If he is going to be around 51 for a little while, we imagine that people will want to ensure that he’s the right person for the job.

There’s also another question to wonder for the time being: Will we see Stella Kidd back to try to claim a position higher up on the food chain? We know that she’s not gone from the show for good, but her absence certainly comes at an inconvenient time when it comes to the current hierarchy of the firehouse.

