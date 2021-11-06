Yellowstone season 4 episode 1: Full ‘Half the Money’ expectations







Tomorrow night on the Paramount Network, the Yellowstone season 4 premiere is finally here! It’s going to air in the form of an epic two-hour event, and through that we’re expecting action, drama, and of course a few surprises.

Perhaps first and foremost, though, the #1 thing that we’re expecting to see in this episode is a certain measure of closure. Who’s alive? Who is dead? The premiere more so than any episode has to provide some of those answers and we’re confident that it will. Writer/executive producer Taylor Sheridan is likely aware already that he’s made people wait more than a year as it is in order to get some answers; they likely won’t keep anyone waiting for TOO much longer.

So after we get a sense of whether John, Kayce, or Beth Dutton are still alive, “Half the Money” also will present another goal: Revenge. It will be about the surviving characters trying to piece together what happened and then move forward from there. Don’t expect them to spend a lot of time waiting; instead, they’re going to act.

We do anticipate that these two hours in particular this weekend will give you some resolution, but hardly all of it. We’re personally expecting the revenge plot to be season-long, mostly because very few things in this world are tied up in some neat little bot. We should also note that it wouldn’t be a big surprise if the cliffhanger was a misdirect; it’s absolutely possible that someone dies who is a little bit more unexpected.

