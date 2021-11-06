Dancing with the Stars 30 spoilers: JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee, & Janet Jackson!







Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars 30 episode is going to have its own unique theme. What are we looking at this time around? Think in terms of the music of Janet Jackson! The remaining stars have a lot to take on here, and they also have to prepare for another double-elimination. Two stars are going to be eliminated to better prepare for the semifinals. That makes some sense, given that there are still eight contestants remaining and that is a LOT of people at this point.

Let’s start off here by sharing the solo dances — which will all be set to Janet Jackson hits.

Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Cha Cha to “Escapade”

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Salsa to “Feedback”

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Cha Cha to “Rhythm Nation”

Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Argentine Tango to “Any Time, Any Place”

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Samba to “All For You”

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Paso Doble to “If”

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing Jazz to “Miss You Much”

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Paso Doble to “Black Cat”

Out of these choices, we’d say that Iman has the best song choice — sure, Janet’s got a TON of hits, but we consider “Rhythm Nation” to be at the top of the pyramid.

Following this round, there’s also going to be a dance-off where two pairs square off in a separate routine! Each one is also judged by a single member of the panel.

Salsa – “Made For Now (Latin Version)” (Judged by Bruno Tonioli)

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber

Rumba – “That’s The Way Love Goes” (Judged by Carrie Ann Inaba)

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy

Foxtrot – “Again” (Judged by Derek Hough)

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev

Cha Cha – “Together Again” (Judged by Len Goodman)

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

What do you want to see from some of these Dancing with the Stars 30 contestants this week?

