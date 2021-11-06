Dexter: New Blood season 1 premiere: Watch another sneak peek!







The premiere of Dexter: New Blood is coming up on Showtime this weekend — the premiere is almost here! It’s been a long time coming but we’re finally ready to get back into this world and some of these characters.

Before we get there tonight, though, let’s just take a look at one more preview featuring star Michael C. Hall. If you look below, you can see an interview featuring him on CBS Mornings, and beyond just that, one that features yet another sneak peek about the first episode.

New Dexter: New Blood video! Take a look below for some of our personal expectations entering the show’s return to the air tonight. Once you’re done taking a look at that, of course we also suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are other updates on the way, and of course, we don’t want you missing them.

So what does this sneak peek deliver for us? Mostly, it’s a reminder that Dexter Morgan is trying to blend in as his new alter ego Jim Lindsay in the fictional town of Iron Lake, New York. In this, you see him dealing with a particularly-intense customer at the hunting and fishing store where he works. This is someone who claims they want an impressive knife and really big gun to do some of what they want in the area, which eventually leads to Dexter saying that he has a “thing about blood.” Granted, he doesn’t necessary say that he’s afraid of it … but that’s probably what is implied through this.

Before Dexter: New Blood wraps up, we imagine that much of the facade for Dexter will start to fall apart in this community — and the arrival of his son Harrison may be a big part of that. You’ll see him early on in the premiere and he’s going to have a big role to play for most of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter: New Blood and its big premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







