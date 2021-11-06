The Blacklist season 9 ratings: Do they offer up any hope for more?







We’re back today with another The Blacklist season 9 ratings update and after looking at them, is there hope for anything more?

One of the things that we’ve learned over the years when it comes to ratings is quite simple: Performance is in the eye of the beholder. What constitutes good ratings and bad ratings in this current era depends on a few different factors — take the cost of the show coupled with the timeslot, expectations, and how it is performing across multiple other venues.

With The Blacklist we know that we’re looking at a show already that performs extremely well both in DVR numbers and streaming after the fact. Even though NBC doesn’t have full ownership of it, there’s clearly a good deal struck between them and studio Sony to keep it on the air for a good while. Every indication we’ve got right now suggests there’s a viable business model here despite lower numbers.

For this past episode entitled “The SPK,” the numbers remained far from great: Think in terms of a 0.3 in the 18-49 demographic and just under 3.1 million viewers. With that being said, the series is almost even in the demo versus season 8 and down under 8% in total viewers. Any other network would be thrilled with this level of retention; we just can’t say yet that this is going to lead to the James Spader drama having a long-term future or not. It’s also probably going to be moved on this timeslot if the Law & Order revival ends up airing this season.

What are your latest thoughts on The Blacklist season 9 ratings?

How will they pave the way for the series’ long-term future? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

