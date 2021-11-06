NCIS season 19: BTS with Katrina Law, Diona Reasonover







While you wait for a new episode of NCIS to air Monday night on CBS, why not have some fun with the show’s cast?

Take, for example, Katrina Law seemingly being forced to eat some pizza. For the record, it’s hard to imagine us ever being forced to eat pizza — then again, it probably depends on what’s on the pizza, no? This is a fun behind-the-scenes snap from set featuring herself alongside Sean Murray, courtesy of her Instagram page. Let’s just say that Sean is far more pleased with what is going on here than Katrina.

Meanwhile, the second BTS tease we’ve got today is a funny video shared by Diona Reasonover which shows, apparently, what the entire cast does in between takes. Maybe this isn’t totally accurate depending on the day, but we definitely think that it constitutes a good time.

The biggest takeaway we’ve got from any of these posts is simply that the entire cast is having a good time working on the show still, and that’s important after so many years on the job plus all of the turnover as of late. The more we see the cast and crew enjoying themselves, the more confident we are about the end product.

What are you hoping to see next on NCIS season 19?

