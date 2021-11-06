Succession season 3 episode 4: Josh Aaronson & a possible truce







We’re a solid day and a half away from Succession season 3 episode 4 arriving on HBO and for the time being, this could be the most-hyped episode of the whole season.

What’s the biggest reason for that? Well, let’s just say that it has a lot to do with where things stand for Logan and Kendall Roy. They’re going to have to be in the same room in order to speak with Josh Aaronson, a powerful billionaire and one of the key investors for Waystar Royco. As you would imagine, he’s a guy with some SERIOUS concerns when it comes to how this business is currently operating.

Is this going to be the episode where Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox’s characters? Get on the same page again? We’re not expecting that at all, so we’d say to go ahead and get that idea out of your head as soon as possible. However, don’t be shocked if this is the sort of episode that starts making you wonder all sorts of other questions, including if these two are going to go about their feud a different way.

It’s clear at this point that Logan and Kendall are probably past the point of no return; however, they should want something similar in the company to succeed. How else are they going to make money? Even if Kendall tries to split a lot of it off into his own venture, he doesn’t need it collapsing upon itself. Maybe they work out some issues; or, maybe Rome burns a little bit more. No matter what, this could be a personal favorite episode for a long time after the fact and Josh could be a major component in all of it.

