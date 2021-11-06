Blue Bloods season 12 episode 6 promo: Is someone out to kill Danny?







There may not be many details out there yet about Blue Bloods season 12 episode 6, but we know enough to be intrigued!

What we are looking at moving into next week is a story that could prove to be all sorts of dark, twisted, and intriguing. It’s one that features a woman seemingly about to kill Danny while he’s at the cemetery. For whatever reason, the attempt on his life falls through — maybe she couldn’t bring herself to do it, or maybe she was caught by an officer nearby.

Regardless, later on Jamie makes it clear to his brother that Danny was the cop that she was supposed to kill. It feels like she was hired to do the job, which means that we could be setting up a new and potentially-dark story for Danny that he’ll have to contend with for a little while. We almost hope that this is some larger story arc and not necessarily something that gets tied together in a short period of time.

So who would want Danny dead? Well, the answer to that seems pretty obvious: A lot of people. We’re talking about a prolific New York Detective and someone who also has a lengthy history of bending the rules to suit his purposes out in the field. What’s a little interesting about the apparent hit out for him is that it doesn’t seem to necessarily be just about him; instead, it may have to do with him being Frank’s son. Therefore, you gotta wonder if Danny is really the target, or if this just a way to devastate Tom Selleck’s character emotionally. Like with Danny, we know that he also has plenty of enemies out there.

