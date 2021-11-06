





Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that there was a hiatus this past week, so is that trend continuing?

In a word, no — the show is back on the air! There is a new episode coming to the network in a matter of hours and this one should prove to be rather fun. How can it not be when you’ve got Kieran Culkin as the host? We’ve already seen him show off some comedic chops here and there with Succession, but this show will allow him to go broader and sillier than ever before. We wouldn’t be shocked if there’s a parody of the show coming up this weekend, even if nothing is altogether guaranteed.

As for sketches we’re almost 100% we’re going to see, it feels inevitable that at some point, we’ll see a spoof of Aaron Rodgers and his comments on the vaccine over the past couple of days. There could be some politics mixed in there, as well, even though the elections earlier this week are a little bit dry in nature. SNL can be hard to predict sometimes and honestly, it can be better that way. (Luckily, we’ll be around later to break some of that down.)

When it comes to the musical guest, Ed Sheeran is going to be coming on to promote some music from his brand-new album entitled “=.” Yes, that is the name of the album. We would say that he’d probably be a part of a sketch or two, but we’re honestly not sure given the crazy week that he’s had. Just a matter of days ago he was able to announce that he’d still be able to perform after testing positive for the virus right in the midst of his promotional campaign.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now

What do you most want to see on the latest Saturday Night Live hosted by Kieran Culkin?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around to ensure that you don’t want to miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







