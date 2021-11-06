Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5: Was Eddie’s dad Armin at family dinner?







Tonight on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5 we saw for the first time in a little while Eddie’s father Armin Janko. With that being said, this wasn’t quite how we were used to seeing him! He was not out of prison, and supposedly desperate to get his life back on track.

With that, we saw him in the early going tonight be welcomed in with open arms by Eddie, even if his son-in-law Jamie was a little less excited to see him. As a matter of fact, he was ready to kick him out the door more or less immediately. Eddie was able to convince him to let Armin stay, though he was hardly that willing to extend a family dinner invite.

After we saw that scene of the empty dinner table a little bit earlier in the episode, we all but expected that at some point, we were going to see Armin show up there. What we didn’t expect, however, was for some guy from his halfway house to find him and leave a pool of blood behind. Jamie and Eddie were forced to go on a mad scramble to find him, and what we learned in the process here was that Armin was actually trying to go straight. It wasn’t that easy for him, but he still did his best to make a proper effort. Jamie and Eddie found him in time and luckily, he survived.

At the end of the episode tonight, we learned that someone was going to be taking Armin in: Eddie’s mother! Alas, we didn’t get him at family dinner this week, but we still hope that this is something we’ll see down the road.

