Foundation season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale







What do you want to see when it comes to Foundation season 1 episode 9? Where do we start here? Let’s kick things off by noting this: The finale is right around the corner! There are only two episodes left in this edition of the sci-fi epic, but the hope still remains that there are many more coming a little bit later on down the road. The good news is that the David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman-created show has already been renewed for a season 2. Yet, we think they’re going to need a LOT more than that if they are going to be able to wrap up everything that they planned to do in advance.

Now, let’s get a little bit more into next week’s episode itself. The title here is “The First Crisis,” which probably isn’t 100% accurate given that we’ve seen varying crises so far. Yet, we’re at a point now where everything on Terminus is starting to boil over. This is a culmination of what we’ve seen so far; in other words, stuff is hitting the proverbial fan. If the first eight episodes were the calm, we are gearing up to dive right into the storm now.

To get a few more details now on what’s ahead, be sure to check out the full Foundation season 1 episode 9 synopsis:

On Terminus, Salvor witnesses how powerful the null field has become. Brother Dawn makes a daring choice.

Brother Dawn’s “choice” will kickstart the ripple effect; we wouldn’t go so far as to say that nothing is going to be the same ever again, but this could be an inflection point.

If you’re not on board with Foundation as of yet, there is still a chance to catch up! Even if you watch an episode a day, you’ll be almost up to speed by the time episode 9 arrives.

