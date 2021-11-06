When Calls the Heart season 9: A little more BTS magic







We absolutely wish that we could share here some premiere-date news for When Calls the Heart season 9. Alas, that’s still not out there!

What we can go ahead and do here, though, is give you a larger taste of some of what’s happening behind the scenes on the set, all courtesy of Peter DeLuise.

First, take a look at the video below! It’s a fun little look at how to present the “illusion of dryness” on set. This is something that the crew likely runs into often given that production takes place in British Columbia, which is known for 1) rain and 2) more rain. You have to find a way to create your own weather here and there in Hope Valley, and this is a part of how that can happen.

So what do you get after a Vancouver shower? Think in terms of a beautiful rainbow. Below is another shot that DeLuise took on a separate day; it’s the sort of thing you love to imagine happening in Hope Valley itself here and there.

When Calls the Heart season 9 should kick off around February next year and we’re sure that one of the top priorities is going to be seeing what happens next with Lucas and Elizabeth after starting up their relationship in some sort of official capacity. Meanwhile, we are also quite curious to learn what the future holds for Faith, whether or not Carson will be coming back, and also if we’re going to have a chance to see some other new arrivals in the near future.

If you love When Calls the Heart, we remain as confident as ever that this season will be worth the wait … even if it’s an excruciating one.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9?

Also, when are you hoping to see a first-look trailer? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







