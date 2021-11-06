The Flash season 8, Riverdale season 6 will have extended breaks







The premiere of The Flash season 8 is going to be airing on The CW a little bit later this month, and it’s kicking off with a five-part “Armageddon” event. There’s a good chance that you’ve heard a little bit about that already, whether it be the presence of Despero as the villain or appearances from Brandon Routh, Cress Williams, and others.

Now, there’s another bit of news that may catch you by surprise: After the “Armageddon” event is done, you’re going to be waiting a good while for what lies after the fact. Today, the network confirmed that the show’s first episode of 2022 will be on Wednesday, March 9 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is the first timeslot change for the show ever, and you could be a good sign that the network is experimenting with some different lineups. (It is rather interesting that there’s no news as of yet regarding what’s coming after the crossover.)

The Flash isn’t the only show with some sort of extremely-long break. You may have heard already that the sixth season of Riverdale is also starting off this month with a five-episode event, one that will eventually lead to Kiernan Shipka showing up as Sabrina. After this is over, it’ll be coming back in its own new timeslot: Sunday, March 6. We imagine that this move in particular is The CW trying to shore up a Sunday lineup that has struggled throughout much of the fall. Legends of the Hidden Temple hasn’t had the same momentum that was there for the premiere, and the network already removed Killer Camp from the schedule.

Are we going to be losing Riverdale or The Flash after their upcoming seasons? We know that there are questions aplenty out there, especially with the latter. After all, Arrow ended its run after season 8.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 8?

Are you shocked that there will be this long of a break?

