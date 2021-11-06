Better Call Saul season 6: Rhea Seehorn tees up ‘insane’ episodes ahead







Better Call Saul season 6 is deep into production and the closer we get to the premiere, the more excited we become. It’s pretty hard not to! We’re talking here about one of TV’s best shows and one that, in general, has shown it still has tricks up its sleeve despite having so much settled in Breaking Bad.

Because this show is so intricate and secretive, you can’t expect anyone on board to give much away. Nonetheless, we’re happy to have at least some sort of tease courtesy of Kim Wexler herself in Rhea Seehorn.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, Seehorn made it clear that her co-star Bob Odenkirk is “doing amazing” following the minor heart attack she suffered earlier this year. Meanwhile, she added the following about the material she’s read:

“…Whether I’m in scripts or not, I get to read them and I can tell you that this season is insane. It’s going to blow people’s minds. I can’t wait for it to come out.”

For us, the #1 question we have is actually about Kim. Where is she in the present-day? She’s never brought up as a major player in Breaking Bad, and that is somewhat odd given how close Jimmy is to her in this current series. Yet, very little of that show was from Jimmy/Saul’s point of view and he was around a lot of people who wouldn’t know about her at all.

Hopefully, we’ll see Better Call Saul at some point in the spring; given that the show is still filming, anything earlier than that will be viewed as unrealistic.

