Magnum PI season 4 episode 5: Did Higgins and Ethan break up?







Early on in Magnum PI season 4 episode 5, it was easy to ask one question: Did Higgins and Ethan split? Are the two done?

The first bit of evidence we have is courtesy of the opening minutes, where Juliet opted to channel her frustrations by using a leaf-blower to clean up the property. She acted like she didn’t even notice Thomas lying in the hammock, a sign that she was angry at the world.

Then, we got to the case involving Aiden and his bride-to-be. While Higgins and Magnum were out on the stakeout, she made a quick assumption that the two wouldn’t work out while offering a pretty pessimistic view on love in general. It sounded a lot like the words of someone who was recently heartbroken. Her therapist had just told her recently that she may not be in love with Ethan, even if she tried to convince herself that she was. All of this put her, most likely, in a frustrating headspace.

The next big of evidence came after an epic chase scene featuring Aiden’s “bride,” who turned out to be a killer who was out to do more terrible stuff. That’s when we learned that Higgins hadn’t broken up with Ethan … or at least not yet. Her therapist’s words were still on her mind.

Related – Check out some more updates now when it comes to Magnum PI

What did you think about the events of Magnum PI season 4 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates all about the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







