Superman & Lois season 2, Dynasty season 5 premiere dates revealed!







If you are curious about when some of your CW favorites are back on the air at midseason, we’re happy to help! Today the network unveiled their full midseason schedule, and that includes some favorites like Superman & Lois, Kung Fu, and Dynasty, which is actually going to get a chance in a new timeslot after being shoved off to Fridays for a big chunk of its recent run.

Below, you can check out a number of premiere dates for shows old and new; all times listed are Eastern.

Monday, December 20

8:00 – Dynasty season 5 (two-hour premiere)

Tuesday, January 11

8:00 – Superman & Lois season 2

9:00 – Naomi (new series)

Per The CW, Naomi “follows a teen girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.”

Sunday, January 16

9:00 – Two Sentence Horror Stories season 3 (two-episode premiere)

Monday, February 21

9:00 – All American: Homecoming (new series)

For those wondering, the spin-off will be airing after All American, which is returning on the 21st after a midseason hiatus.

Wednesday, March 9

9:00 – Kung Fu season 2

Friday, March 11

8:00 – Charmed

We know we mentioned Dynasty airing in a new timeslot earlier, but it’s going to be moving back to Fridays on the 11th where it will be paired with Charmed — major blast from the past here.

Are there some other shows still unscheduled? Sure, but we’re starting to expect that In the Dark, Roswell, New Mexico, and Stargirl are going to be summer favorites for The CW moving forward. There’s really not that much of an incentive to put them on the air earlier when they are already performing fairly well as it is.

