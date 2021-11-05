The 100 prequel not moving forward at The CW; is there hope elsewhere?







After years of development and constant questions about its future, it looks as though The CW will not be moving forward with a prequel to The 100.

According to a report from TVLine, the network has finally opted to move on despite the potential global attention around the series. While the live ratings for the original series were not particular great at the time it concluded, it’d be foolish to say that this is how the majority of the audience watched it. The fact that this show was in development for so long is proof-positive that there was some intrigue around the project, and that then brings us to the next question: Could another network or streaming service pick this up?

If we had to look in one direction, it would be HBO Max, who shares a parent company with studio Warner Bros. TV and has at least some incentive to pick this series up for some additional episodes. Netflix does also have significant ties to the original series, though they also have so much programming that they don’t necessarily need another show to be successful.

The biggest stumbling block that we foresee for the prequel series is simply a matter of timing — is it too far gone to bring the show back at this point? The flagship show has been over for well over a year at this point and if someone ordered the prequel tomorrow, you’d probably be waiting until the summer, at the earliest, to get it on the air. It’s probably even longer if it’s streaming somewhere like Netflix that would premiere all the episodes at once.

What we’re getting at here is rather simple: This prequel is facing quite the uphill battle if it wants to have some sort of long-term future.

What do you think about The CW not picking up The 100 prequel after so much deliberation?

