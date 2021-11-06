Blue Bloods season 12 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Be Smart or Be Dead’







As we prepare for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 6 on CBS next week, the first thing you should know is the title. “Be Smart or Be Dead” sounds ominous in nature, and we’ve got a good feeling that is probably the point.

So what will make this episode ominous? That’s something the network is being a little hush-hush about for the time being. They’ve yet to release much in the way of information on the next new episode, but we would expect in general the central themes of this season. With Frank, much of that revolves around legacy: How much does he still value this job, even if the Mayor and many others want him out? Meanwhile, Jamie and Eddie are understanding the meaning of family more than ever, while Erin wants to define ambition on her own terms. Danny, at least per the premiere, is still working on being happy outside of work.

There are at least two more episodes coming in November beyond what we’re getting tonight: “Be Smart or Be Dead” and one airing in two weeks entitled “USA Today.” That will likely be it for the month of November, largely because CBS won’t want to program on Black Friday.

At some point down the road this season, we can go ahead and tell you that Will Hochman is going to be back as Joe Hill. We’d love to be able to say the same about Sami Gayle as Nicky (who has been largely MIA, save for one episode last season), but unfortunately we can’t for the time being.

