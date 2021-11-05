Snowfall season 5 photo: Another new Damson Idris tease







The wait until Snowfall season 5 has been long already, and it’s only going to continue. At least it won’t be as long, seemingly, as the wait between season 3 and season 4. Now that pandemic protocol is a little more set the cast and crew have been back to work for a little while now, working to present the next phase of Franklin Saint’s journey.

What’s helped make this hiatus a little more bearer are the tiny behind-the-scenes teases courtesy of Damson Idris, and we’ve got another one for you below!

The latest post comes courtesy of Damson’s Twitter account, and it’s an artistic shot of him as Franklin seemingly on the show’s set. The production team always does a great job of nailing the character’s look and moving into season 5, he could be more confident than ever. After what he went through in season 4, whether it be fractured relationships all around him or more dangerous threats, he emerged on the other side. Him putting down the cane can be seen as a reawakening that now, he’s not going to let ANYTHING hold him back. This could be the most powerful version of Franklin we’ve seen so far, but also the version most willing to live life on the edge. Almost anything could happen with him at any given moment, so go ahead and prepare yourself for that.

Our hope is that Snowfall season 5 will be upon us at some point in the spring, but the ball’s gonna be in FX’s court on that one. They could easily decide to shift the show back to summer, but we doubt that after season 4 got some HUGE ratings straight out of the gate.

