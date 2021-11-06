





Is Perdita Weeks leaving Magnum PI, and could Higgins actually die during season 5 episode 5?

As we prepared to sit down and watch the story tonight play out, we had a tiny pit in our stomach over the character’s fate — mostly an irrational one, but a pit nonetheless. The synopsis leading up to this episode suggested that a simple case for Magnum and Higgins could end up leading to one that puts her life in jeopardy. We’ve seen her in the place a few times over since the story began and odds are, we’ll see her in danger again down the road. It’s the nature of the job, and it’s also the nature of this show to constantly keep us guessing. (For whatever reason, it seems like Higgins’ future on the show is constantly in peril more so than any other character.)

Luckily (and this is a slight spoiler for tonight — keep that in mind), we know that Higgins is mentioned in synopses for upcoming episodes. With that, she’ll find a way to make it through tonight, even if there are other consequences. Did you really think that they’d kill off an important character a few episodes into the season? Just imagine the uproar that would emerge over that, especially since the past couple of years have slowly built up this will-they-or-won’t-they dynamic between Higgins and Magnum.

So, rest assured, Perdita is not going anywhere and there are a lot of stories still to come with her in this world. We know that one of the bigger challenges for her moving forward is going to be MI-6, who currently have her under their thumb to do some operations in Hawaii. It remains to be seen just how she’s going to get out of that situation…

What do you want to see for Higgins coming up on Magnum PI season 4?

