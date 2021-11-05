Magnum PI season 4 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Devin on the Doorstep’







When Magnum PI season 4 episode 6 airs on CBS next week, a lot of major characters are going to find themselves with a lot on their plates. Magnum will be tacking on a difficult case, Higgins’ past connections with MI-6 are going to come back into the story, and Rick himself will get a visit from an old friend. Unfortunately, the latter may not prove to be a good thing as this story progresses.

This episode carries with it the title of “Devil on the Doorstep,” and for the time being we assume that’s a reference to Rick’s friend. Could he be a wolf in sheep’s clothing out to prey on someone else’s trust? That’s what we are worried about, but luckily, TC will have Rick’s back. The full Magnum PI season 4 episode 6 synopsis below proves that:

“Devil on the Doorstep” – A journalist hires Magnum to track down his anonymous source after they mysteriously go dark, and Higgins receives a new assignment from MI-6. Also, Rick’s old friend comes to the island, but TC is suspicious of his motives, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Nov. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

By the end of this episode, our assumption is that there are some surprises that could come out of every corner! We’re hoping that Magnum actually learns more about what Higgins is up to; that way, he can find a better way to help her, provided he does it in secret and she doesn’t get in any trouble. The more opportunities that these two can help each other, the better off they’ll be; that trust could be all the more important as this season progresses.

