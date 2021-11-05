Blue Bloods season 12: Who is playing Eddie’s father Armin? New casting







Who is playing Eddie’s father Armin on Blue Bloods tonight? If you’re wondering if this is a new actor in the part, the answer is “yes.”

In past seasons, we’ve seen longtime acting veteran William Sadler play Eddie’s dad, a criminal who swindled people out of money before serving a lengthy period of time behind bars. He was recently released and in tonight’s new episode “Good Intentions,” he is staying with his daughter and her husband Jamie. Armin is now being played by FBI and New Amsterdam actor Michael Cullen.

So why make this change? No one associated with Blue Bloods has explained why we’re seeing a new actor in the part, but often this just has to do with scheduling conflicts. Sadler’s an extremely busy actor and if this show has long-term plans for Armin as a part of the story this season, they may not have been able to lock him down. The goal with a recasting like this is to make it seem as though it was Cullen playing the part the whole time; sometimes comedies do wink towards a recasting in their storytelling, but the same can’t be said for dramas.

Regardless of why we have a new version Armin on the show, prepare for a lot of the story tonight to be geared around why this character is at Eddie and Jamie’s place, how long he plans to stay, and whether or not these two can live with his presence there. We’re absolutely sure there are going to be a lot of bumps in the road for these three under one roof, especially since Armin comes from a completely different world and Jamie in particular may be a little judgmental. We wouldn’t be surprised, anyway.

What do you think about Blue Bloods bringing in a new actor to play Eddie’s father?

