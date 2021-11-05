Big Mouth season 6: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes







Following today’s big premiere on Netflix, can you expect a Big Mouth season 6 to happen? Or, should you prepare to put on your sad faces for a show ending far too soon?

Well, let’s go ahead and hand over the good news: There’s no reason to frown here! Or, at least when it comes to the future of this show. Netflix renewed the animated comedy for a season 5 and season 6 at the same time, so as we look towards the future, we already know that more new episodes are coming. This is one of the streaming service’s most-popular animated series, especially now that we are in a post-BoJack Horseman era.

With that in mind, let’s transition over to asking another important question: When season 6 could be actually coming on the air. We think the answer here is pretty predictable: Fall 2022. With few exceptions almost every episode of Big Mouth has premiered between September and early December and we don’t expect that to change. With this being an animated comedy, you don’t have to worry about there being some sort of delay put on by the pandemic. The early renewal also gave the entire creative team time to prepare some of these stories in advance. Nothing is ever rushed here and the series can spend its time replicated the coming-of-age experience in their own unique and absolutely-bonkers way.

Hopefully, the ten episodes for season 5 will be enough to satisfy you for a long time; odds are, we won’t be seeing many season 6 teases for a good while. The season 5 premiere date was announced on Netflix in late September, just to give you a good window as to when we could get more news in this particular instance.

