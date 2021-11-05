Narcos: Mexico season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Following the season 3 premiere today on Netflix, can you expect a Narcos: Mexico season 4 renewal? Or, are we likely at the end of the road?

We don’t want to keep you waiting in this piece, so let’s go ahead and get to some of the bad news: There is no season 4 coming for the follow-up series. Prior to the season 3 premiere today it was announced that this would be the final season.

Should we be shocked about this? Not really. Given that Narcos: Mexico is meant to be a dramatization of real-life events, there was probably only so long that we were going to be able to see it keep going. There is a natural end to this particular story and for the time being, it seems like we’re there.

The reason we say “for the time being” is that in theory, the show could still expand outward and focus on other characters and figures through the past several decades. That’s ultimately up to what they want in the future. Narcos in general has to be considered a foundational show for Netflix, as the overall franchise has been around far longer than the bulk of what’s on the service. The first season of the original show premiered all the way back in 2015! When you compare that to the majority of streaming shows that are out there, that’s ancient.

So, rather than worry about the future, we suggest that you simply enjoy all the good stuff that you’re getting in the present. Narcos: Mexico has had the sort of run that a number of shows can only dream of; remember that for Netflix in general these days, a show is lucky to make it three seasons. They’ve canceled plenty of others out of the blue SO much sooner.

