Magnum PI season 4 episode 5 sneak peek: Ian Harding guest stars!







After a week off the air Magnum PI is coming back tonight with season 5 episode 4, and it feels already like there are a lot of reasons for excitement. Take, for example, the presence of Ian Harding in the sneak peek below!

In this episode entitled “‘Til Death,” the former Pretty Little Liars star is playing Magnum and Higgins’ new client named Aiden Walker. His fiancée Serena is acting a big “strange” leading up to their wedding, and he wants Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters to look into what’s going on with her. He doesn’t think that there is infidelity is involved here, but he still suspects that something unusual is going on.

Is he right, or has the rest of his family gotten into his head? His first wife died and there are concerns that he could be rushing into something too fast. There’s a lot going on here, but to think, this sneak peek may just be scratching the surface for what lies ahead. Per the official synopsis for this episode, “what they think is a simple case of cold feet turns into a web of lies and a life-or-death situation for Higgins.” So yeah … there are reasons to worry about Juliet’s fate before this episode comes to a close.

It’ll be fun to see Harding again on TV following his recent arc on Chicago Med and, of course, playing Ezra on PLL over the years. On a side note, when is Higgins going to actually catch a break? She’s been going non-stop since her return to Hawaii, and that’s without even mentioning what MI-6 is currently dangling over her. That’s a part of a long-term story for this character that could come back around at any moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

What do you think could be coming up on Magnum PI season 5 episode 4 tonight?

Have any specific hopes? Share some of your individual expectations below! We’ll be back with other coverage later so remember to stick around — you won’t want to miss any of it! (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







