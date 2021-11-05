





Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? After a brief hiatus, is the Shemar Moore series about to come back on the air?

We know that it was tough getting a hiatus so early in the season last week, but here is where we come presenting some good news: There is a new installment airing later tonight! “West Coast Offense” is the title for this episode and if you didn’t assume from the name alone, an NFL player is going to be a focal point for at least some of the hour. The synopsis below offers up a little bit more information on that subject:

“West Coast Offense” – When the team responds to a home invasion call, they uncover a murderous plot against a famous pro football quarterback. Also, Hicks gets a long-awaited lead on a Jane Doe case he worked 20 years ago, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Friday, Nov. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

For a little bit more insight about the football player, just take a look at the sneak peek below! Hondo is doing his best to get to the bottom of this mystery, but he realizes soon after that this is not going to be an easy one to solve. In the player’s own words, there are a huge number of people who want him dead. Because of this, it’s rather hard to narrow down the list to just a handful of suspects. This could be a case that takes a good percentage of this episode to resolve, and we can only hope that there’s a positive resolution here … and (of course) that it is entertaining every step of the way.

