Blue Bloods season 12: Will Estes on the show’s long-term future







We’re now a handful of episodes into Blue Bloods season 12, and with the show so deep in its run in general, it makes sense to start thinking about the endgame.

Obviously, we hope that this isn’t something that happens at any point in the near future. The series is still finding a way to tell compelling stories, and in terms of total viewers the ratings have been fairly steady as of late when compared to season 11. Just when you think about that alone, there are reasons to be hopeful over the future.

Speaking in a new interview with Looper, Jamie Reagan himself in Will Estes made it clear that he has thought about how the CBS show could end:

… I’ve thought about it personally, because I’ve been on the show for so long, but I haven’t thought about it much creatively. I don’t know what that will look like creatively. I hope that we have some notice, you know? Donnie said they can’t end the show without saying this is the final season or some version of that. And I think he’s right. I hope we get that warning. We might not. But, yeah, I hope we know that it’s coming and wrap it up so in some ways it can be like a movie, you want a fitting end to a story. And so I do hope we get a chance to know it’s coming and to wrap things up and watch these characters walk off into the sunset, so to speak, when the show goes down. But maybe it just never will. Maybe we’ll just ride on into the “Law & Order” sunset, you know?

Personally, we do think that there’s going to be at least SOME opportunity for the show to tie up loose ends. If season 12 is the final one for whatever reason, it will at least get some time to tie things together similar to what we saw recently with NCIS: New Orleans. Personally, though, we hope that we get a full, proper final season whenever that is announced. There’s something to be said for knowing that we’re building towards an endgame for a really long time.

Do you think that Blue Bloods season 12 will be the final one on CBS?

