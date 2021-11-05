The Boys season 3 spoilers: First look at the Crimson Countess!







As you prepare for The Boys season 3 on Amazon Prime next year, why not take a look at a brand-new Supe?

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and introduce TV viewers to Crimson Countess, who is being played on the Amazon series by none other than The Walking Dead alum Laurie Holden. This is a character who exists within the world of the comics and has some ties that trace into the World War II era, which means that there could be a relationship here between her and Soldier Boy, one of the most noteworthy additions to the new season played by none other than Jensen Ackles.

Holden is just one of many new Supes who will be showing up this season, but one of our biggest points of curiosity right now is simply learning more in terms of how a character like this played a part in the history of superhero culture. Season is going to explore largely why so many people ended up become obsessed with these characters, and in that way could offer up a proper introduction into why The Seven are some of the most famous people on Earth.

Of course, we imagine that this season will be stuffed full of satire and absolutely-insane moments. Just remember that underneath all of it is still going to be a beating heart.

What do you most want to see from the Crimson Countess on The Boys season 3?

