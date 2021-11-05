The Blacklist season 9 spoilers: Meet Brimley’s … family?







As a lot of you may know at this point, one of the things that makes The Blacklist so fun to watch is the recurring roster of guest stars. Reddington’s got such an odd assortment of individuals at his disposal, whether they be bomb-makers, information-seekers, or in the case of Brimley, an interrogator who uses some rather unusual means to get the job done most of the time.

So what happens when the original Brimley is not available? Well, as it turns out, you try to get family involved.

In a new post on Twitter, actor Ted Colaluca (who plays Brimley on the show) confirmed that he will not be appearing on the upcoming fifth episode, despite producers wanting to make it happen. The end result of this feels fairly simple: Scheduling conflicts. This is inevitable when you have busy actors working on the show and few of them have that sort of series-regular commitment attached to their names.

It does appear, however, that there will be a Geoffrey Brimley appearing in this episode — is that his son? We would be willing to wager he’s either that or a nephew; basically, someone who could prove rather useful to Reddington still if the situation calls for it. Odds are, he would be able to understand his father’s activities more so than anyone else. We’ll see what this Brimley is able to bring to the show … and also if there is a goat involved.

Sorry that I couldn’t be there. Glad to see that they kept it in the family.The biggest problem that I’ve always had in this business, is that I couldn’t be in 2 places at one time. https://t.co/e2InRiqMbt — Ted colaluca (@ColucaTeddy) November 2, 2021

