Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 5 spoilers: Greg Germann returning

Per a report from Entertainment Weekly, you will have a chance to see Greg Germann return in his one-time series-regular role of Tom Koracick. Germann departed the show last season, as his character opted to head off with Jackson Avery to try and make the medical world a better place. At the time of his exit there was conversation about him continuing to appear down the road, and this guest spot represents the writers paying that off in full.

You won’t be seeing Tom make an appearance back at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital; instead, the plan is for him to be appearing in Minnesota as Meredith may need a little extra help with her Parkinson’s research project there. She’s already got Amelia lending a helping hand, as well, and given Koracick’s area of expertise, it makes some sense for him to be involved here and there.

What we’ve always loved about Tom as a character is that he makes no bones about who he is as a person. He has a tendency to be rather blunt and wastes little time sharing his opinion. He can be incredibly arrogant, but there’s also a softer side that we saw with him and Teddy over the years. Eventually, we just hope that the guy finds a way to be happy since he’s such a tortured soul; he may find some element of personal redemption in his new career. Or, at the very least that’s what he was hoping for when he opted to first take it on.

We know that the medical drama has been off the air for the past couple of weeks; fingers crossed that the return is more than worth the wait.

