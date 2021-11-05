Head of the Class season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?







Following today’s big premiere, can you expect a Head of the Class season 2 renewal to happen at HBO Max? Or, are we at the end of the road here? We’ll tell you in this piece what we know.

At the time of this writing, the streaming service has neither renewed nor canceled their remake of the classic sitcom. It’s something that could still come, though, and a lot of that will be based primarily on the show’s viewership over the next couple of months.

Are there reasons for the streaming service to bring the show back? Absolutely, and a lot of them start with the pedigree here. There are a lot of fans of the original show who may not find out that there’s a remake right away; it could take a little bit of time and additional effort for HBO Max to reach out to some of them. Beyond just this, we would also hope that the presence of executive producer Bill Lawrence behind the scenes would be encouraging; he has a long roster of hits under his belt including Scrubs, Spin City, and most recently Ted Lasso. He’s shown a real knack for avoiding sophomore slumps, which admittedly happens for a lot of other shows out there.

We know that this show is specifically geared towards family audiences, so don’t let the “HBO” in “HBO Max” convince you to not watch with younger viewers. It’s got some nostalgia thanks to Robin Givens, some memorable stories, and hopefully some laughs. If we’re lucky, we will find out about a potential season 2 at some point within the first few months of next year. Because this is a sitcom, that does make it a little bit easier to film and then turn around than some other shows out there.

Do you want to see a Head of the Class season 2 renewal over at HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







