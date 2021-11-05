Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 8 spoilers: End of part 1?







Next week on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 8, you are getting a story entitled “Ashes to Ashes.” What can you expect here?

Well, for starters, you can prepare yourself for the end of the first part of the season. All signs point to part 2 kicking off in February, and that will lead to Richard Wheatley coming back into the picture in a pretty prominent way. That story is not over!

We know that there will be a lot of great stuff coming with the return of Dylan McDermott, but we also don’t want to get ahead of ourselves here. After all, there is a LOT of drama coming up next week, as well. Think in terms of a dangerous bombing, a rush to get justice, and a surprise reveal that could change just about everything. (All of this is coming after we already saw a notable death tonight — you gotta be careful what you saw and when!)

Curious to get a few more updates on the episode? Then go ahead and view the official synopsis below:

11/11/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A deadly bombing rocks the NYPD and leaves several suspects in the wind. Nova makes a major discovery. TV-14

With the way the current listings are for this show, don’t be surprised if episode 8 is the final one for the month of November. There is no new episode currently scheduled for November 18, and of course there’s not going to be one on the 25th due to the Thanksgiving holiday. A good bit of patience is going to be required here, and we just hope that the second part of this season remains as shocking and dramatic as the first.

What do you most want to see on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 8?

