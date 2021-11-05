This Is Us season 6: Susan Kelechi Watson shares big news







Sure, we know that we are all waiting for a long time to see This Is Us season 6 premiere on NBC. How about good news along the way?

In a new post on Instagram, Susan Kelechi Watson herself made it clear that she is co-writing the upcoming sixth episode of the final season, which is titled “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two.” Clearly, this is meant to be a continuation of the first episode, which was a wonderful spotlight into Beth that gave us a great sense of who this character was and why she became the person we’re seeing now.

In giving us another fantastic episode like this, what the writers are hoping to do is make sure that all of the key characters get an element of closure. We know that there’s going to be a lot to accomplish here in a fairly limited amount of time, but every important person should get at least a few notable moments in the sun.

New episodes, alas, don’t have a particular premiere date as of yet, but we’re thinking that it will likely come back in January. After all, there’s no reason to think otherwise! There are so many episodes to deliver that if NBC starts it later, it may not get to them all before May.

