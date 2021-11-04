Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 8 spoilers: A Carisi spotlight







Based on all early indications, Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 8 is going to be one that centers heavily around Sonny Carisi. “Nightmares in Drill City” is the title here, and it’s going to be an example of Peter Scanavino’s character bringing a case to Benson’s team. Typically, you see a police case eventually sent over to the DA’s Office for prosecution; this installment is going to play around with the order somewhat, but for a particularly good reason.

Carisi is a rare character, a prosecutor with extensive knowledge of what it’s like to be a part of the unit. Olivia and the rest of his colleagues taught him a great deal; it’s enabled him to know when cases are in their jurisdiction.

For a few more details here, be sure to check out the full SVU season 23 episode 8 synopsis below:

11/11/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Carisi asks the SVU for help with a murder investigation when one of the witnesses shows signs of abuse. TV-14

There’s one other thing that we’d warn you about entering this episode: A hiatus is likely coming soon. NBC is currently listing a repeat for November 18, and it’s a sure thing that the show is going to be off the air for November 25. Early December is the soonest you can expect the show back, so consider episode 8 an end to one chapter of this season. Given that Law & Order: Organized Crime is specifically being built in eight-episode blocks, the schedule for it at least should reflect. Because SVU’s storytelling is a little more episodic, it’s probably fine to follow the lead of the spin-off here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: SVU

What do you think is going to happen over the course of Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 8?

What more story do you want to see told in regards to Carisi? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







