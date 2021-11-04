Legacies season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Who is looking for Hope?







When Legacies season 4 episode 6 arrives on The CW next week, it’s going to continue to have some Hope-centric mysteries. We know that she has undergone quite a few changes this season already, and it’s led her to a pretty isolated face.

So who is trying to find her — and beyond just that, who is Hope tracking down herself? These are a couple of interesting mysteries that we imagine will be played out further as the story progresses. She has to get used to the new version of herself, and we certainly understand already that this is going to come with a number of challenges.

To get a little bit more insight all about this, we suggest that you view the full Legacies season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

YOU CAN RUN BUT YOU CAN’T HIDE – Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) search for answers which leads Lizzie to uncover a dangerous plan. Cleo (Omono Okojie) works on tracking down Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), who does not want to be found. Hope pays a visit to a familiar face. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) gets some clarity – and a surprise visitor. Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star. America Young directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Kimberly Ndombe (#402). Original airdate 11/18/2021.

Despite some of the characters currently being separated from one another, we would argue that we’re more intrigued about Legacies at this point than we’ve been at any other in some time. It’s not exactly a totally different show, but there’s no denying that there are new parameters and an arrow of different challenges that we’ve never had a chance to see before.

