The Blacklist season 9 episode 4 spoilers: Cooper’s lost memories







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 4 on NBC next week, lost memories are going to be a major theme. Of course, we’ve certainly seen that on the show before. Dr. Bogdan Krilov is an expert in removing certain parts of one’s past, but we can’t say with confidence the show is going in that direction during “The Avenging Angel.”

Instead, we’re gearing up for a storyline where Harold Cooper has to figure out what happened at an event he cannot remember. Is this because someone erased or blocked said memories? Sure, but there could be some other explanations, as well. The last thing we want to do is jump to any one conclusion.

To get all of the known details right now for what could be coming next, go ahead and check out The Blacklist season 9 episode 4 synopsis below:

11/11/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The Task Force races to locate a blacklister who uses any means necessary to return what has been unjustly stolen. Ressler asks Park for a favor. Cooper tries to piece together an event for which he has no memory. TV-14

The name “The Avenging Angel” does certainly seem to apply for what’s being described here — they’re basically a vigilante trying to undo crimes of the past. Typically episodes of The Blacklist are about Reddington identifying a criminal for a particular reason — so what could that be here? We’re very curious to learn more about his endgame this season, given that this so far seems to be clouded in mystery.

