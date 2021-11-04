





Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? If you are entering tonight with questions all about what the future holds, we’re happy to help!

Given that last week failed to give us a new installment of either this show OR Grey’s Anatomy, we more than understand the desire to get something new on the air tonight. Unfortunately, that’s not happening as we’re in the midst of yet another week off. Neither show is on the air tonight, but the good news is that they will both be back next week! Not only that, but a lot of early promotion suggests that the next new episode of each will be big. There’s a crossover coming that could impact multiple lives in an enormous way; go ahead and be prepared that a major character could be killed off.

For a few more details on the two confirmed November episodes of Station 19, be sure to read the attached synopses below…

Season 5 episode 5, “Things We Lost in the Fire” – When Theo and Vic hit a relationship milestone, Vic is forced to reckon with her feelings about commitment. Andy takes refuge at Dean’s home and helps care for Pruitt, while Dean considers a new potential career opportunity. Meanwhile, an explosion rips apart a neighborhood and changes the lives of our firefighters forever in this new episode of “Station 19,” airing THURSDAY, NOV. 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 5 episode 6, “Little Girl Blue” – Station 19 and Station 23 each attempt to celebrate Thanksgiving following the fallout from the neighborhood explosion. The firefighters come together to cook, toast to loved ones they have lost, and celebrate the families they have become in this new episode of “Station 19,” airing THURSDAY, NOV. 18 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Isn’t it nice to know that there’s a Thanksgiving episode on the way? We know that the past year and a half has created so many difficult and atypical situations; with that in mind, getting a chance to see something so normal and traditional is great for generating a smile. We’re sure that there will be at least a one-week hiatus for actual Thanksgiving once episode 6 concludes, so let’s just go ahead and hope that there’s an interesting cliffhanger or tease for what’s next on the other side.

