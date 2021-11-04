Walker season 2 episode 3 spoilers: The great chili cook-off







We understand that there are a number of serious things coming in Walker season 2 episode 3 and yet, here we are discussing a chili cook-off. How in the world can we not? We cannot think of many things that represent Texas more than this; we’ve been around our fair share of these over the years, and what better way is there to bond with other people? Chili’s one of those things that takes some time to put together and if you’re all cooking it in the same room, it leads to plenty of opportunities for conversation.

For one Cordell Walker, he’s going to try to use a cook-off here to repair some relationships; unfortunately, it does not appear as though everything is going to go according to plan. For a few more details on what’s coming up, we suggest you view the Walker season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

ABBY AND GALE FACE OFF AT THE SIDE STEP – Walker (Jared Padalecki) invites Gale Davidson (guest star Paula Marshall) to participate in the chili cookoff at the Side Step to try and make amends after years of their families feuding; however, Abby (Molly Hagan) isn’t too pleased with the gesture. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) work on reconciling their relationship when she comes home after her deep undercover operation. Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Arron Carew & Blythe Ann Johnson (#203). Original airdate 11/11/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

It’s hard to look at the Micki part of the story now given what we know about Lindsey Morgan’s future. At some point before the end of the season, the actress is going to depart; we’re mostly in a spot now where we have to wonder how it is going to happen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Walker right now

What do you most want to see right away when it comes to Walker season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around in order to ensure you don’t miss any other updates down the road. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







