





Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? The Mariska Hargitay series was off this past week, but we know that November sweeps is a key time for major networks.

With that in mind, we are pleased to note that there WILL be a new episode coming to the network in a matter of hours. Not only that, but this could prove to be the rare case that even shakes Olivia Benson to her core. In the promo below for “They’d Already Disappeared,” Benson notes that she’s seeing something in this case that she hasn’t in more than two decades on the job. This terrifies us personally, given what Mariska Hargitay’s character has been forced to encounter over the years.

If you do want to get a few more details now on what you can expect in terms of the case itself, just take a look at the attached synopsis:

11/04/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When a teenage sex worker disappears, Rollins and Velasco find a key clue in a pile of neglected missing persons reports. TV-14

The question we’re left to wonder after reading that is why these reports have been neglected for so long, especially since law enforcement should be doing their job to help the families of every single person who is gone. The title makes us wonder that this neglect stems from how long certain people have been gone, almost as though some police determined that it wasn’t worth the effort. If that is the case, we tend to think of it as horrifying beyond words. We’ll see where events shake out later tonight.

What do you most want to see on Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 7?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

