Succession season 3 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Lion in the Meadow’ details







As you prepare for this weekend’s Succession season 3 episode 4 titled “Lion in the Meadow,” also prepare for new dynamics. This is the episode showcasing Adrien Brody as Josh Aaronson, someone who could be pivotal to the future of Waystar Royco.

So who is Josh? Think in terms of a powerful billionaire investor, and someone who is very worried about what the Kendall – Logan Roy feud is doing to the company’s long-term viability. Over the course of the next new episodes you’ll see Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox’s characters have to team up in order to speak with them. Will they hate every single second of their time together? Probably, but at the same time, there may be a mutual understanding that they need each other in order to keep the stock from bottoming out.

New Succession video! If you haven’t watched our full review as of yet for this past episode, what are you waiting for? Take a look at that and once you do, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. That is going to be your source for some other updates down the road and we don’t want you to miss any of them.

If you do want to get a few more details about the story ahead right now, we suggest you view the Succession season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

Logan and Kendall have their first meeting together with Josh, a major investor worried about their family feud.

Who wants to bet that Josh walks away from this meeting even more discouraged? Kendall and Logan both care about money, and hopefully, that matters enough to the two to stay quiet during the meeting. They just also have quick tempers and like to think they’re right about everything. Kendall’s WAY more like his father than he’d ever care to admit.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

Where do you want to see things go entering Succession season 3 episode 4?

Have any particular theories? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







