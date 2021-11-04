Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5: ‘Good Intentions’ sneak peeks!







As we prepare for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5 on CBS tonight, why not dive into more of what’s coming?

Just like pretty much every other episode under the sun, “Good Intentions” is a story that’s going to span out across a number of different stories over the course of the hour. There are struggles, victories, and also some personal crises, but let’s start things off with Anthony!

In the first sneak peek below, you can see how desperate he is to open up a case from his past — it’s to the point where he is pulling a firearm out of the water and bringing it into Erin’s office in a plastic bag. Let’s just say she’s not altogether thrilled by his methods here — she understands his desire to do something and wants to help, but there have to be some better ways to do it! She wants him, for now, to focus on what she’s asked him to do.

Meanwhile, Frank’s got his own priorities within this episode: Namely, trying to figure out someone who leaked info to the press. Or, at least prove there was an investigation into it! This case is complicated for a few different reasons, with the main one being that the leak ended up boosting morale among cops. He doesn’t want to punish who is responsible! Or, at least that is the case right now; he recognizes how rare it is for the “boots on the ground” to get a laugh or a smile these days.

The final sneak peek, meanwhile, was all about family dinner — and also conflict between the Reagans and Archbishop Kearns. Henry feels as thought mass was set up by Kearns to manipulate the family — but not everyone else agrees. This preview also features a discussion about Eddie’s father living with her and Jamie — and also why they didn’t invite him to dinner.

