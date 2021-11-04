NCIS season 19 episode 7 photo: First look at Delilah’s return!







NCIS season 19 episode 7 looks like it’s going to be fun for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, Delilah’s return!

At this point, we feel pretty confident in saying that we enjoy every single appearance that Margo Harshman makes on this show as McGee’s wife. Their relationship is adorable, and above all that she challenges Tim in a unique way. They’re highly intelligent and similar in a way that makes their rapport unique.

Beyond all of this, Tuesday’s “Docked” will be fun mostly because this is not your typical sort of appearance for the Delilah character. Instead, you’re going to have a chance to see her in a totally different light as her mother plays a very important role in the case. She’s a key witness! The photo above shows that both women are going to be present at NCIS in order to assist in the investigation; while Delilah’s mom (played by Patricia Richardson of Home Improvement fame) was the last person to see the victim alive, we have a pretty hard time thinking that she is somehow responsible for what happened.

In the end, we’d just say to prepare for a lot of laughter in this episode — Delilah’s mom seems to be rather quirky, just as she also has pretty much zero issue with over-sharing on any given subject.

