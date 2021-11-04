Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2: When is Dylan McDermott back?







Where is Dylan McDermott on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2? We know that this is a question that is out there and has been for a while — really, ever since it was first reported that the character of Richard Wheatley would be back this season.

Ultimately, what is going on behind the scenes is rather simple: This season is divided up into parts. The first part is what we’re currently immersed in and as you know at this point, this isn’t quite focused on anything with Wheatley or his criminal empire. Things will be changing, however, as we move into part 2.

In a recent post on Twitter, actor Dylan McDermott confirmed that you will be seeing Richard back in action on December 9, alongside a simple question: “Are you ready for mayhem?”. We suppose that our answer here should be yes … correct?

It’s no disrespect to the first part of Organized Crime season 2, especially since it’s been so interesting and compelling to see Elliot Stabler in a different environment and even with a different look. We just really like the idea of Wheatley as sort of the Joker to Stabler’s Batman where the two are constantly going head to head. In order for this relationship to work, though, it is important we get these little absences here and there. After all, you do want to miss a character at a certain point in time, even if they’re wicked. Distance makes the heart grow fonder, or at least allows some interesting memories to materialize.

There is a new episode of Organized Crime on the air tonight — luckily, the hiatus that we were on last week was pretty brief.

