The Blacklist season 9 episode 3 spoilers: Aram visits his parents!







As you prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 3 on NBC later tonight, prepare as well to see Aram with his parents! There’s something so fun and wholesome about this, even if it is actually leading to one of the more important decisions of the character’s life.

For a little more insight now on what’s coming for Amir Arison’s character, keep reading. This episode looks like it will be a lot of fun!

In a new sneak peek over at CinemaBlend, you can get a fun little window into Aram’s personal life as you have a chance to see him talking with his parents. What do we know about them? They seem to be the sort who want him to live some of his dreams to the fullest, and seem much more on board with his app than the idea of him going back to work for the FBI. They’re probably worried about the stress that it puts on him — plus, his mom loves the idea of him someday being able to go on Shark Tank with his app. This idea may be a little bit ridiculous, but it’s also rather adorable at the same time.

What we wonder entering this episode is simply whether or not Aram will be forced to choose between sticking with his app or going to work for the Task Force again; if that’s the case, we obviously know where he is going to land! With that being said, we do still think it’d prove to be rather difficult on him.

