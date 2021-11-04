Is Jesse Lee Soffer leaving Chicago PD, Jay Halstead role?







Is Jesse Lee Soffer leaving Chicago PD following what happened on season 9 episode 7. Is Jay Halstead gone?

Well, after the events of tonight’s new episode of the NBC series, all of a sudden there’s a LOT of different stuff to be concerned over. Mostly, we’re concerned over the slow declining of his relationship with Voight. He’s long considered himself to be a little bit above the fray … but will he be able to stay in that spot? We can see eventually him getting fired if he pushes conflict with Hank too much; or, it’s certainly possible that Jay leaves of his own accord. Both are on the table, and next week could be huge for painting what is coming up from here. The stuff with Roy from the start of the season is about to rear its head.

If there is ANY bit of good news that we’ve got tonight, it’s simply this: There is no evidence that Jesse is leaving the series at the moment. As a matter of fact, we’re crossing our fingers that he’s around for the long haul. He’s SUCH a big part of the show; yet, there’s some concern given the tension that has been there between him and Voight for such a long time. Producers, for now, just want you to be afraid.

While we know that Halstead is not perfect, we think personally that Voight will be the one to pay for his sins down the road. Could see Jay leading Intelligence at some point? Sure, and we even think he could do a decent job. We just don’t think we’re at that spot just yet — but maybe we could be at some point before the show comes to a close.

Do you think that Jesse Lee Soffer could be leaving Chicago PD and the Jay Halstead role?

