A Million Little Things season 4 episode 6: Darcy is pregnant!







Tonight, A Million Little Things season 4 episode 6 wasted little time justifying the six-month time jump with another big twist. After all, Darcy is expecting a baby!

Early on in the episode, Gary found himself surprised by the news when Darcy was back in town. She claimed that she was going to talk with Katherine about how she was going to break the news to him, but didn’t get a chance to have that conversation first. Liam now has a chance to be a big brother, and we hope that Gary is going to be okay. He congratulated her, but you could tell that on the inside, he was hurting in the aftermath of it. We do think this will cause him to think a lot about the future, especially since it was close to being his future. Now, Stephen and Darcy are together again and having a baby.

So with this news in mind, the question for Gary now becomes what he wants to do from here — not only that, but how he plans to go about it. It seemed like for a little while in this episode, he didn’t want to think about at all. Instead, he scrambled and spent some time trying to help others.

We do think that Gary is going to be on a long journey this season to try and be happy within himself — and that’s not something that is always easy. It could take some more reflection … but could it eventually lead him to Maggie down the road? That’s not something we could rule out, even after all that they’ve been through since the start of the ABC series.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to A Million Little Things right now

What did you think about the big Darcy reveal on A Million Little Things season 4 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







