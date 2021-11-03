Chicago PD season 9 episode 8 spoilers: The risks ahead in ‘Fractures’







Chicago PD season 9 episode 8 carries with it the title of “Fractures” and based on some early details, it feels like some characters have a reason to sweat it out. We’ve seen a lot of attention paid to the death of Roy Walton already this season and now, things are starting to come to a head.

Is Voight going to actually face the consequences of his actions? What about Upton choosing to stay quiet? There are a lot of skeletons here and with the FBI asking questions, things could get ugly and fast. For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Chicago PD season 9 episode 8 synopsis below:

11/10/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : As the team investigates the stabbing of a father with two young daughters, they begin to suspect there is more to the story than meets the eye. The FBI investigation into Roy Walton’s death intensifies while Voight, Upton and Halstead feel the heat. TV-14

If there’s one thing to have hope for if you are a big Upton fan, it’s probably this: We don’t think that Voight would let her go down for something. He’d probably take on a lot of the responsibility for it himself, though he’d probably do whatever he could to avoid it first. Hank’s morality has been a big sticking point on Chicago PD from the very beginning: We know that he is out to get justice at all costs but sometimes, the lengths that he’s willing to go cross over into beyond-the-pale territory. This is something that the show will have to contend with at some point before it concludes.

One last thing we should note before wrapping this piece up: This will be the last episode before a hiatus. Prepare accordingly.

