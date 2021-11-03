A Million Little Things season 4 episode 7 return date hopes: ‘Stay’







After tonight’s new episode, it makes sense to want the A Million Little Things season 4 episode 7 return date — or some other insight on what lies ahead.

So what can we tell you right now? We should probably go ahead and get some of the bad news out there: You won’t have a new episode on the air next week. What gives with that? It’s got a lot to do with the presence of the CMA Awards on ABC on November 10. This happens every year, and it makes the schedule for November especially confusing.

Here’s what we can tell you right now: A Million Little Things is poised to return on November 17 with an installment entitled “Stay.” Unfortunately, at the moment there aren’t many details out there about what lies ahead — at least in terms of a synopsis. What we do feel confident about is that this will be the last episode until, at least, early December. The odds of ABC airing an episode the day before Thanksgiving on November 24 seem particularly low. Why would the network throw one of their big shows out to the wolves like that? It’s only going to hurt it down the road when there are so many other times in which they could air it.

Also, the live ratings for the drama are low enough at this point — it’s still performing REALLY well when it comes to its DVR audience, but shows that perform big live are the ones that make the most money. ABC can’t afford to shed much more of its audience there. (Odds are, we’ll be waiting for a while to learn whether or not a season 5 is going to happen.)

