The Conners season 4 episode 7 return date: Jackie’s big plan







Following tonight's new episode, are you curious to learn The Conners season 4 episode 7 return date, or get more insight on what the future of the comedy will hold?

We should start off here by talking about matters from a scheduling point of view. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of The Conners on ABC next week, with the reasoning for that being the presence of the CMA Awards. This happens every year to some extent, so we can’t write this with jaws agape that there is somehow a break in the middle of the season. (This isn’t even the first hiatus this fall!)

Luckily, this won’t be a long hiatus and the comedy will be back on November 17. Not only that, but it’s returning with an episode that should prove to be big fun as Dan tries to accommodate his home for his new wife Louise. Plus, Jackie’s taking a big risk with The Lunch Box, and we’re going to have a chance to see how that plays out.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full The Conners season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Let’s All Push Our Hands Together For The Stew Train and The Conners Furniture” – The Lunch Box is busier than ever, and when Jackie devises an offbeat plan of how to serve the customers, it’s anything but smooth service. Meanwhile, Dan begins to sell some furniture to make room for his new bride and her things but finds it a bit harder to let go than he thought on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

