Dexter: New Blood season 1 premiere video: Dexter, Harrison reunite







The premiere of Dexter: New Blood season 1 on Showtime this weekend is going to waste little time on a reunion. To be specific, they are going to show you Dexter and his son Harrison back together seemingly before the episode concludes.

For some more insight on that, and also some fun stories from Michael C. Hall, read on! There is a lot to share here.

Before we do go any further, why not take a look at the video below? This gives you a great sense of everything that will be coming in New Blood as we start to get into the new season. Once you do take a look at it, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; that will be the source of all sorts of coverage coming up throughout the season. Don’t miss out!

Last night Hall was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and, as is often the case within the world of late-night television, he brought with him a sneak preview for what is coming up next on the show (watch at the bottom of this article). In this case, it offers us a chance to dive into Harrison tracking down his father, only for Dexter to do everything that he can to push him away. He claims that his son has the wrong guy, and that he is nothing more than Iron Lake resident and hunting/fishing store employee Jim Lindsay. He advises him to go to a shelter, and then tells him there’s a bus heading out of town the next day. He closes by saying that he “hopes he finds who he is looking for,” but we have a pretty good feeling Harrison already has and probably knows it.

While Harrison may still be young, we tend to imagine that he’s done a lot in order to track down his dad — and it probably included a lot of extensive research that no one else may have bothered to do. Since so many others just think that the character is dead, they had no real reason to look!

As for Hall’s interview with Colbert, he shares a few fun anecdotes about his fans and also why he decided to come back to this world at this point. He recognizes that there were some opportunities in the past, but the timing just never felt right.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood right now, including other thoughts on what lies ahead

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







